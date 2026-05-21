CESL to supply 300 electric water tankers to Delhi Jal Board

Convergence Energy Services Ltd (CESL), a subsidiary of state-run Energy Efficiency Services Ltd, said on Thursday it would supply 300 electric water tankers to the Delhi Jal Board (DJB), amid an ongoing heatwave in northern India.
The initiative is aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for the adoption of electric vehicles, CESL said in a statement, amid the West Asia war, which has raised energy security concerns, as the world’s most populous nation has a near-90% dependence on crude oil imports.
Mint reported on 21 May that CESL was working to provide EVs to central ministries, state governments, and other government agencies on lease under its EV-as-a-service model.
“CESL will support the DJB in planning and implementing the deployment of 300 electric water tankers (including charging infrastructure, sensors and open API integration) on a GCC mode, which is expected to significantly reduce vehicular emissions, lower operational costs, and contribute towards improving Delhi’s urban air quality,” the statement said.
The transition from conventional diesel-powered tankers to electric alternatives will also help create a more efficient and environmentally responsible public utility ecosystem, CESL said, adding that the move will assist in resolving water scarcity issues in some areas.
GCC mode refers to the gross cost contract model of tendering for vehicles, which CESL has followed for crucial electric mobility schemes such as the PM E-Drive scheme, in which the central government allocated ₹4,391 crore to support the rollout of 14,028 electric buses in nine metro cities.
The development comes at a time when India is looking to reduce its dependence on imported crude oil, as crucial supplies from West Asia are blocked in the Strait of Hormuz.
Earlier this month, Modi called for increased adoption of EVs in the country, as they do not use petroleum products as fuel.
This also comes amid the Indian Meteorological Department's (IMD) severe heatwave warnings for northern India. While the heatwave can raise concerns about water scarcity, it is also likely to push up power demand, Mint reported on 19 May.
Under the aforementioned PM E-Drive scheme run by the Union heavy industries ministry, the Centre also subsidized the installation of 4,874 EV chargers in various fuel retail stations run by state-run oil marketing companies Indian Oil, Hindustan Petroleum, Bharat Petroleum, as well as various states with a ₹503.86 crore subsidy earlier this month.