CFPB to push banks to cover more payment-services scams

Congressional Democrats such as New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez have pressed CFPB Director Rohit Chopra to address what they described as a recent wave of Zelle fraud. A key concern: so-called “me-to-me" fraud, or when a scammer tells the consumer that his or her bank account was compromised, and persuades the person to send money to what appears to be himself or herself using Zelle. In reality, the scammer has linked the consumer’s cellphone to a fraudulent account.