CG Semi to launch nation's first ‘Made in India’ semiconductor chip — Here's all you need to know about the firm

India's Union Minister of Electronics and Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw, said that CG Semi, a joint venture majorly owned by the Indian company CG Power and Industrial Solutions, is set to launch the first ‘Made in India’ semiconductor chip, as reported by multiple news portals on Thursday, 28 August 2025.

Advertisement

Speaking at the CG Semi's facility inauguration event, the minister said that the company's outsourced semiconductor assembly and testing (OSAT) pilot facility in Sanand, Gujarat, will be behind the manufacturing of this in-house semiconductor chip.

Vaishnaw also said that the facility will manufacture 0.5 million or 5 lakh ‘Made-in-India’ chips per day.

“This pilot line (G1 facility) will produce 0.5 million chips per day, and our first Made-in-India chip will come from here,” said Vaishnaw, reported the news portal Moneycontrol.

The union minister also mentioned that production of the chips is expected to begin soon at the Gujarat plant.

Vaishnaw emphasised the importance of the semiconductor's ‘pilot line’, which will help qualify the chips for customer approval and make them ready for commercial production.

Advertisement

“Our facility represents more than a milestone for me, CG. It is a national milestone. It shows how government, industry can come together at a scale,” said Vellayan Subbaiah, chairman of CG Power, at the event. “Today, however, is just the beginning. To build on this launch, we require industries to support each other. As India's demand grows, we must start moving to making chips to using Chips that are made in India,” he said.

CG Semi's ‘Made-in-India’ chip production plan According to the news portal's report, CG Semi's full facility (G2 facility) will range across 28–32 acres and producing nearly 14.5 million units of chips per day.

The construction of the bigger plant will begin from 2026, and the full-scale production is set to start from 2027, said Vaishnaw according to the news report. Other chipmaking companies like Micron, Kaynes Technology, and Tata have also reportedly started constructing their pilot lines.

Advertisement

“I just saw the construction for Micron, going on at a very fast place. That pilot plant is also going to start producing within December or January (2026). The pilot line in Assam is under construction. Kaynes will also initiate the pilot line, by the end of this year,” said Vaishnaw as per the news report.

Who owns CG Semi? CG Semi is a joint venture which is majorly owned by the Mumbai-based CG Power and Industrial Solutions (a Murugappa Group entity), along with other stakeholders like Japan's Renesas Electronics Corporation and Thailand's Stars Microelectronics.

CG Power and Industrial Solutions shares jumped 4.6% to close at ₹694.15 after Friday's stock market session, compared to ₹663.65 at the previous market close, according to the BSE data.

Advertisement