CGD cos stick with expansion projects amid push for EVs

“EVs may be the talk of the town, but they are far away in most vehicle categories in India. Except for two-wheelers, I do not see EVs making a big dent in any other segment," said Jinal Mehta, director, Torrent Gas. Two-wheelers is not a segment that the CGD companies are focused on, and compressed natural gas (CNG) will have a stronger play in the next decade in India, he added. Torrent plans to invest ₹10,000 crore over the next five years to expand its business. Last month, it had announced an investment of ₹5,000 crore in Tamil Nadu for the next five years to lay the infrastructure for its CGD business.

