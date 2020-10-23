CGS-CIMB ties up with Earnest Innovation Partners for market research coverage

“The main purpose is to further expand our research coverage in India and continue to add value to our clients’ investment decisions in India. EIP is a licensed entity by Sebi as Equity Analyst and will specialize in the research business with a focus on research on the Indian economy, as well as listed and unlisted Indian corporates. The CGS- CIMB Equity research and sales team members have now joined EIP and will soon commence co- branded research coverage, publication, and client account management," said Malcolm Koo, managing director, regional head of institutional sales, CGS-CIMB in a mail to its clients.