Popular tea cafe Chaayos got trolled on the internet for following the social media page of a radical group. As some Twitterati questioned whether its ‘the brand's policy’, the company clarified that the page got ‘inadvertently liked from its account’ and affirmed that the brand respects people from all faiths equally and will continue to do so. Here's what happened.
Followers of the Delhi-based brand's Twitter page recently noticed that it has liked a page called ‘Saffron Love’ that often shares radical posts. This particular incident angered Twitteratis with many questioning its ‘policy’.
Sharing a screenshot of the same, one commented, So is this official@Chaayos policy or some social media intern gone crazy?
Hello @Chaayos this is disgusting. Please let us know if this is your official stand?, commented another
Here's a company in India, @Chaayos amplifying hate speech and genocidal dehumanising rhetoric against minorities.
Tweets are bad and hopefully someone will get fired for it, but please, this is not solidarity, this is cancel culture and boycott culture. And lot many are into it these days.
Some even suggested the brand to unfollow the page.
What Chaayos said?
However, the company later clarified that the page got ‘inadvertently liked from its account’ and clarified that it is not what the brand stands for.
Taking to Twitter, it said, There was an offensive tweet that was inadvertently liked from our account. Chaayos detests and denies any view mentioned in the said tweet. We apologise to everyone and to those who were impacted by it.
We want to assure our guests and Team that as a responsible organisation we have always respected people of all faiths equally and shall continue to do so forever.
We are investigating what led to this and shall take corrective action asap.
Earlier this year, Chaayos raised USD 53 million (around ₹414 crore) for tech-enhancement, hiring and store expansion as it plans to add 100 stores by the end of this year.
The company said the funding round was led by Alpha Wave Ventures with participation from all existing investors -- Elevation Capital, Tiger Global and Think Investments. “New funds will be used for tech-enhancement, hiring and store expansion," it said in a statement.