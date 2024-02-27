Chaayos looks to premiumise its offerings with trials at select outlets
The company has been conducting experiments at a few outlets, such as adding new items to the menu, improving food and beverage presentation, and polishing cafe design and infrastructure, Chaayos's finance chief Pranav Dahiya told Mint in an interview.
Bengaluru: Tea cafe chain Chaayos, backed by Tiger Global, is looking to premiumise its offerings through a range of experiments in select locations, a top executive told Mint in an exclusive interview.
