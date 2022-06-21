Chai Point hires Manmeet Vohra as chief brand and digital officer

Chai Point hires Manmeet Vohra as chief brand and digital officer2 min read . 11:58 AM IST
- Vohra will focus on deepening the Chai Point consumer connect across all its channel including the brand’s international fora
New Delhi: Beverage retailer Chai Point on Tuesday announced the appointment of Manmeet Vohra as its chief brand and digital officer.
At Chai Point, Vohra will focus on deepening the company's consumer connect across all its channel including the brand’s international foray.
“By leveraging the beverage platform’s innovation excellence across multiple channels, her focus will especially be on building an integrated digital experience through the Chai Point App," the company said in a statement announcing Vohra’s appointment.
Vohra comes with over two decades of experience working across consumer retail brands including stints at Starbucks, TAG Heuer and Visa. Vohra served as the director, marketing, category and loyalty at Tata Starbucks between 2013 and 2017. She also had a brief stint as the marketing head, India and South Asia at Visa until 2019. More recently, Vohra worked as an independent brand consultant.
She joins the Chai Point leadership team at a time when the brand is growing aggressively across channels like retail stores, cloud kitchens, corporate offices and institutions, online CPG and HORECA (hotels, restaurants and cafes).
Meanwhile, Chai Point plans to actively open new retail stores this year.
“With the office channel making a comeback, Chai Point aims to double their cloud based myChai brewing systems presence in the channel. The company also plans to tap into the mid-size bakery market which is over 10 lakh cafes and bakeries in India by installing myChai brewing system across the space," it said.
“We are committed to building a global Chai and Coffee beverage platform leveraging the software and hardware capabilities of our myChai brewing system. We are thrilled to have Manmeet Vohra join our seasoned senior leadership team in building a global brand for our platform," said Amuleek Singh Bijral, co-founder and CEO, Chai Point.
Chai Point—an omni channel brand—was set up in 2010 by Amuleek Singh Bijral and Tarun Khanna, professor from Harvard Business School. The chain runs over 120 stores in 8 cities. The firm's myChai brewing system is installed across 20 cities. It is backed Paragon Partners, DSG, Eight Roads Ventures, Saama Capital. The company has raised over $50 million in funds.