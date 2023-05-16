Home/ Companies / News/  IHCL-owned Taj to franchise Delhi airport hotel from Chalet
Back

Chalet Airport Hotel Private Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Chalet Hotels Limited that owns, operates and manages hotels, has signed a franchise agreement with The Indian Hotels Company Limited to operate its Taj brand at its upcoming hotel at the Terminal 3 of Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi. The hotel will be located close to Terminals 3 and 2 and is expected to have 400 rooms and is likely to be ready in the next two years.

Sanjay Sethi, managing director and CEO of Chalet Hotels, said, “We are happy to partner with them for our upcoming hotel in New Delhi with the signing of this franchise agreement. It was a well thought out decision to choose the Taj brand for this marque asset.“

Puneet Chhatwal, managing director and chief executive officer of IHCL said, “This signing is in line with our vision to expand its footprint in gateway cities. With this addition, this brand is now present in the country’s largest airports - Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru."

This is Chalet’s first hotel in the north of the country and has been contracted to it by Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) and the shell is to be made by the airport business, the governing body for this project.

Hospitality consultancy Hotelivate said in a report that in FY21, organized room supply in India grew by 3.3% over the previous fiscal year. India has about 144,000 branded rooms including the 4,093 new rooms launched last year.

A majority of this inventory came up in major metros, growing 1% in FY21. Delhi topped the charts with 15,181 rooms, followed by Mumbai, including Navi Mumbai (14,330), and Bengaluru with 13,901 rooms.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Varuni Khosla
Varuni Khosla is a journalist with close to 14 years of experience in writing business news stories for mainstream newspaper companies like Mint and The Economic Times. She reports and writes on luxury and lifestyle brands, hospitality and tourism news, the business of sports, the business of advertising and marketing and alcohol brands.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout