IHCL-owned Taj to franchise Delhi airport hotel from Chalet1 min read . Updated: 16 May 2023, 01:30 PM IST
The hotel will be located close to Terminals 3 and 2 and is expected to have 400 rooms and is likely to be ready in the next two years
Chalet Airport Hotel Private Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Chalet Hotels Limited that owns, operates and manages hotels, has signed a franchise agreement with The Indian Hotels Company Limited to operate its Taj brand at its upcoming hotel at the Terminal 3 of Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi. The hotel will be located close to Terminals 3 and 2 and is expected to have 400 rooms and is likely to be ready in the next two years.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×