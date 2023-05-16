Chalet Airport Hotel Private Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Chalet Hotels Limited that owns, operates and manages hotels, has signed a franchise agreement with The Indian Hotels Company Limited to operate its Taj brand at its upcoming hotel at the Terminal 3 of Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi. The hotel will be located close to Terminals 3 and 2 and is expected to have 400 rooms and is likely to be ready in the next two years.

Sanjay Sethi, managing director and CEO of Chalet Hotels, said, “We are happy to partner with them for our upcoming hotel in New Delhi with the signing of this franchise agreement. It was a well thought out decision to choose the Taj brand for this marque asset.“

Puneet Chhatwal, managing director and chief executive officer of IHCL said, “This signing is in line with our vision to expand its footprint in gateway cities. With this addition, this brand is now present in the country’s largest airports - Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru."

This is Chalet’s first hotel in the north of the country and has been contracted to it by Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) and the shell is to be made by the airport business, the governing body for this project.

Hospitality consultancy Hotelivate said in a report that in FY21, organized room supply in India grew by 3.3% over the previous fiscal year. India has about 144,000 branded rooms including the 4,093 new rooms launched last year.

A majority of this inventory came up in major metros, growing 1% in FY21. Delhi topped the charts with 15,181 rooms, followed by Mumbai, including Navi Mumbai (14,330), and Bengaluru with 13,901 rooms.