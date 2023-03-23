Chalet Hotels acquires 80-room hotel in Khandala for ₹133 crore2 min read . Updated: 23 Mar 2023, 04:53 PM IST
Chalet Hotels said it would acquire 100% shares of Sonmil Industries for ₹74.64 crore, and 82.28% of shares in The Dukes Retreat for ₹81.75 crore
Chalet Hotels Limited (CHL), which owns, develops and operates hotels and resorts in India, has invested in a leisure property, The Dukes Retreat, which is an 80-room resort in Khandala, for an enterprise value of ₹133 crore.
