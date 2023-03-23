Chalet Hotels acquires 80-room hotel in Khandala for 133 crore

In July last year, the company was awarded the contract by Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) to develop a hotel at the T3 Terminal of Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA). The upcoming terminal hotel will be the company’s ninth hospitality property in the country, the shell of which has to be made by DIAL. The company will complete interiors and other fit-outs and it is expected to be commissioned in FY26 or earlier. But Mint has learnt that this project has not begun yet.