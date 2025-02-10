Chalet Hotels acquires Westin Spa in Uttarakhand from Mankind arm for ₹530 crore

The acquisition is part the company's strategy to expand its footprint in luxury segment

Varuni Khosla
Updated10 Feb 2025, 10:59 PM IST
Advertisement
Mankind said the proceeds of monetization of non-core assets will be utilized to retire part of its debts

Chalet Hotels Ltd has acquired The Westin Resort & Spa, Himalayas in Rishikesh as it expands its luxury footprint.

The company bought the 141-room luxury property in the foothills of Uttarakhand from Mahananda Spa and Resorts, a subsidiary of Mankind Pharma Ltd, for 530 crore, subject to adjustments for net current assets, the companies said in a filing with the BSE. This strategic move underscores Chalet’s growing interest in premium leisure destinations, it said.

Also read |  Chalet Hotels acquires Marriott property Courtyard for 315 crore

Mankind said the proceeds of monetization of non-core assets will be utilized to retire part of its debt and the transaction will be completed by 28 February.

Advertisement

The Westin Resort & Spa in Rishikesh started operations in January 2023 and total capital employed stood at 407 crore, with a net worth of 401 crore, as of December.

For the nine months ended December, it reported revenues of 71.86 crore and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization of 26.86 crore. In FY24, the company generated 74.33 crore in revenue and 21.35 crore in Ebitda.

Key milestone

“This proposed acquisition will be a key milestone in our strategy to expand footprint in the high-growth luxury and leisure segment,” Sanjay Sethi, managing director and CEO at Chalet Hotels, said in a statement. “This property will strengthen our leisure portfolio.”

Advertisement

Sethi had told Mint in December that the company will consider acquisitions and new hotels to expand its business and next 1000 rooms.

Backed by K Raheja Corp., the company owns prominent properties such as JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar and Westin Powai, among others. In 2024, it also acquired an 11-acre site near Varca Beach in Goa, along with The Dukes Retreat in Khandala and Courtyard by Marriott Aravali Resort in Delhi-NCR. The company also manages rental properties in Mumbai and Bengaluru.

Advertisement

Also read |  Chalet’s next 1,000: Acquisitions, new builds to fuel hotel chain’s expansion

Last year in March, Chalet also acquired the Courtyard by Marriott Aravali in Faridabad hotel from Ayushi and Poonam Estates LLP, which was owned by the family of RC Juneja, co-founder and chairman of Mankind Pharma. This resort was launched in July 2022, reporting average daily rates of over 15,000 a night when it was acquired. Chalet is primarily a hotel asset ownership company which competes with Samhi Hotels Ltd and Juniper Hotels.

Advertisement

Last week, Mint reported that in Q3 FY25, the company's revenue rose 22% to 457.7 crore from 373.6 crore a year ago, with a net profit of 96.3 crore compared to 73.5 crore in Q3 FY24. However, a deferred tax liability of 55.3 crore in Q2 FY25, triggered by changes in capital gains rules, reduced the company's FY25 profit, bringing its nine-month net profit down to 18.6 crore from 195.7 crore in the same period of FY24.

Advertisement

Also read |  Chalet Hotels acquires 80-room hotel in Khandala for 133 crore

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsCompaniesNewsChalet Hotels acquires Westin Spa in Uttarakhand from Mankind arm for ₹530 crore
First Published:10 Feb 2025, 10:59 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget