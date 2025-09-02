De-risked hospitality for life, says Chalet Hotels’ outgoing CEO Sethi

New Delhi/ Mumbai: Listed hotel player from the K Raheja Corp. group, Chalet Hotels, is reworking the way Indian hotel companies ride industry ups and downs with its strategy to build offices, scripted resorts in leisure destinations and management of select properties. “In a way, we’ve de-risked the hotel business for life," outgoing managing director and chief executive officer (CEO), Sanjay Sethi, said, speaking to Mint , adding that the company will stay firmly in the business of owning its properties.

A key pillar of Chalet’s strategy is its commercial real estate play. The company has built 2.4 million sq. ft of office space on spare land next to its hotels and expects this to grow to 3.3 million sq. ft in the next 18 months.

“A million sq. ft of offices generates approximately 31 room nights of daily demand; at scale, we captured roughly a third," he said. These offices, Sethi said, are not just giving the business rental income but also help hotels next door fill rooms on weekdays and drive business for restaurants and events.

During the pandemic, this annuity income kept cash flows positive.

Further, Chalet operates about 3,200 hotel rooms and has another 1,100 in the pipeline, taking its portfolio towards 4,400.

Chalet has a net debt of ₹1,900-2,000 crore, with projects under construction worth another ₹1,500 crore. This debt is set to rise to ₹2,500 crore next year. Yet the company reported a strong first-quarter performance for FY26, with net profit surging 235% on year to ₹203.1 crore, while Ebitda jumped 150% to ₹371.1 crore.

The company's leadership transition is underway. Last month, it announced that Shwetank Singh will take over from Sethi on 1 February.

Leisure push

Meanwhile, Chalet is increasing its leisure portfolio. It bought and upgraded properties such as Dukes Retreat in Lonavala, where room rates are being moved up from around ₹8,000 to ₹14,000-15,000. The hotel chain has also picked up a Courtyard by Marriott site in Faridabad, and The Westin Rishikesh, both of which have scope for luxury villas. In Goa, unable to find hotels, Chalet picked up two seafront plots—in North Goa’s Bambolim and in South Goa. “We don’t want 50-60 room hinterland resorts. The brief is 125-200 rooms, on the waterfront, which command tier-one pricing," he said.

The company is experimenting with self-management. It manages Dukes Retreat, Four Points by Sheraton in Vashi, and its Matheran resort in Maharashtra. Upcoming Goa properties may follow suit. “We’ll choose what optimises the profit and loss statement. We’re not tied to any one hotel management company," he added.

The company plans to grow a selective, clusterable, self-managed portfolio of assets anchored in domestic demand centres, keep inbound hubs under global flags for feed, use offices as an annuity buffer, and provide scaling operations only as fast as the balance sheet.

Owned assets

Ruling out an asset-light strategy or turning the portfolio into a listed real estate investment trust (Reit), Sethi said, “We are a hotel-owning company. We will continue to be asset-owned."

On demand for hotel rooms, Sethi added that he sees plenty of opportunity for growth. “Mumbai five-star deluxe averages $160-170 (about ₹12,000-14,000). Compare that with Dubai, Singapore or Hong Kong at $300 (about ₹25,000+) plus. The headroom is massive," he said, talking about average daily rate (ADR)—the industry term for how much guests pay per room per night. Chalet’s Mumbai hotels are running at around 78-80% occupancy, and Sethi said companies are not resisting higher room rates. “We haven’t peaked. For the next three to four years, demand will outpace supply. RevPAR should grow double-digit," he said. Revenue per available room, or RevPAR, is a key hotel metric that blends occupancy with rates and how much a room commands per night it is booked.

Chalet Hotels’ leisure resorts command a premium over its business hotels. In Q1FY26, the company reported an ADR of ₹17,134 at its resorts, a 51% jump year-on-year, compared to ₹11,778 at business hotels, up over 13%. Overall, Chalet’s portfolio ADR was ₹12,207, up 17%.

The company’s future projects include a 388-room hotel at the Delhi airport, expected to launch in 2026. The company is looking at five‑digit average daily rates, a 90%‑plus occupancy rate, and high food and beverages (F&B) sales from the upcoming airport hotel. In Mumbai, Sethi said the new coastal road, Sea Link, and Navi Mumbai International Airport will be a “tectonic infra shift" that attracts more international travellers.

Unlike many peers, Chalet is cautious about religious tourism hubs. “Our investment thesis doesn’t support single-driver markets. Varanasi, as part of a broader cultural circuit, could be interesting; Ayodhya we won’t chase aggressively," Sethi said.

The focus will remain on execution now. “India’s long story will do the heavy lifting if we deliver on time, on quality, and on budget," he said.