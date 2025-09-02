De-risked hospitality for life, says Chalet Hotels’ outgoing CEO Sethi
Chalet Hotels is leaning on annuity income, leisure assets, and selective self-management while staying firmly asset-owned.
New Delhi/ Mumbai: Listed hotel player from the K Raheja Corp. group, Chalet Hotels, is reworking the way Indian hotel companies ride industry ups and downs with its strategy to build offices, scripted resorts in leisure destinations and management of select properties. “In a way, we’ve de-risked the hotel business for life," outgoing managing director and chief executive officer (CEO), Sanjay Sethi, said, speaking to Mint, adding that the company will stay firmly in the business of owning its properties.