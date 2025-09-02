De-risked hospitality for life, says Chalet Hotels’ outgoing CEO Sethi

On demand for hotel rooms, Sethi added that he sees plenty of opportunity for growth. “Mumbai five-star deluxe averages $160-170 (about ₹12,000-14,000). Compare that with Dubai, Singapore or Hong Kong at $300 (about ₹25,000+) plus. The headroom is massive," he said, talking about average daily rate (ADR)—the industry term for how much guests pay per room per night. Chalet’s Mumbai hotels are running at around 78-80% occupancy, and Sethi said companies are not resisting higher room rates. “We haven’t peaked. For the next three to four years, demand will outpace supply. RevPAR should grow double-digit," he said. Revenue per available room, or RevPAR, is a key hotel metric that blends occupancy with rates and how much a room commands per night it is booked.