Chalet Hotels eyes Jaipur, Jodhpur and Hyderabad as future growth clusters

K Raheja Corp-backed hotel ownership company Chalet Hotels Limited is expanding its focus to deeper leisure markets such as Jaipur, Jodhpur and Pune, while evaluating opportunities in Hyderabad’s financial district as it builds a broader national pipeline.
Speaking to Mint, managing director and CEO Shwetank Singh said the company is scaling steadily across city hotels, airport properties and leisure resorts as demand continues to outpace supply despite short-term disruptions.
“We are going to go into deep leisure markets like Jaipur, Jodhpur, Pune and also evaluating Hyderabad financial district,” Singh said.
“The underlying demand supply story is strong— demand is growing faster than supply. We sustained a strong pricing-led growth, driving healthy RevPAR (revenue per available room) expansion growth across key markets. Our commercial real estate portfolio also maintained strong momentum, with rental income continuing to scale steadily through the year. We are backed by a robust portfolio and are well positioned to capitalise on the long-term demand opportunity,” he said.