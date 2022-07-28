Chalet Hotels to develop and operate a hotel at Delhi Airport T3

With this, CHL will enter the northern India market. This is in line with the planned business expansion strategy and geographical diversification of the company
NEW DELHI :Chalet Hotels, owner, developer, and asset manager of hotels has been awarded the contract by Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) to develop a Hotel at the T3 Terminal of Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA).
With this, CHL will enter the northern India market. This is in line with the planned business expansion strategy and geographical diversification of the company, it said in a statement.
The upcoming terminal hotel will be the company’s ninth hospitality property in the country and will have between 350 and 400 rooms positioned in the five-star deluxe space.
The shell is to be made by the airport business, the governing body for this project.
The company will complete interiors and other fit-outs and it is expected to be commissioned in FY26 or earlier.
Sanjay Sethi, MD & CEO of the firm said, “We look forward to working with DIAL and best of the hotel brands to create a marquee asset in the airport district of New Delhi."
Aman Kapoor, CEO ALD, GMR Group, said, “The development of a terminal hotel at New Delhi’s T3 will bring hospitality to the travellers at the gates of the International Terminal. It will provide a significant benefit to transit passengers, both domestic and international. We welcome the partnership in the development of this world-class hotel at India’s busiest Airport, which has also been a pioneer of outstanding customer experience in the Indian aviation landscape."
Hospitality consultancy Hotelivate said in a report that in FY21, organized room supply in India grew by 3.3% over the previous fiscal year. India has about 144,000 branded rooms including the 4,093 new rooms launched last year.
A majority of this inventory came up in major metros, growing 1% in FY21. Delhi topped the charts with 15,181 rooms, followed by Mumbai, including Navi Mumbai (14,330), and Bengaluru with 13,901 rooms.