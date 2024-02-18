Chalet Hotels will continue to invest in large inventory hotels
The company plans to explore expansion opportunities in cities like Delhi and Lucknow, and is transitioning to franchise contracts
Chalet Hotels, a subsidiary of K Raheja Corp Private Ltd, has set ambitious plans to expand its portfolio of "big-box", or large inventory, hotels, aiming to add approximately 800 rooms to its offerings. Having earmarked ₹2,000 crore as current capital work-in-progress, the expansion will increase its total room count to 5,000 in the next three to four years.