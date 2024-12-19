Companies
Chalet’s next 1,000: acquisitions, new builds to fuel hotel chain’s aggressive expansion
Varuni Khosla 5 min read 19 Dec 2024, 05:30 AM IST
- With above-average occupancy rates and swelling cash flows, Chalet is looking to capitalize on the Indian hospitality industry robust growth phase.
Chalet Hotels Ltd is preparing to add another 1,000 rooms in India’s big cities over the next few years, including through acquisitions, seeking to expand its capacity by about one-third in the country’s heated hospitality sector.
