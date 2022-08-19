Challenges aplenty at Vi as Moondra takes over as CEO2 min read . Updated: 19 Aug 2022, 12:50 AM IST
Raising ₹20,000 cr is one major challenge that is required for Vodafone Idea’s survival
Raising ₹20,000 cr is one major challenge that is required for Vodafone Idea’s survival
Listen to this article
NEW DELHI : Akshaya Moondra will take over as Vodafone Idea chief executive on Friday, and with it, a large set of challenges. The biggest one is raising ₹20,000 crore from external investors, critical for the survival of India’s No. 3 wireless operator.