Challenges aplenty at Vi as Moondra takes over as CEO

Vodafone Idea had gross debt of ₹1.99 trillion comprising ₹1.16 trillion or about 60% of deferred spectrum, ₹67,300 crore of AGR dues and ₹15,200 crore of bank debt, of which ₹5,000 crore is due for repayment by end FY23. “VIL has struggled to keep pace with 4G transitions with Jio and Bharti over the last three years. Its higher regulatory payouts from the judgement in the AGR case and higher spectrum outgo (post moratorium) also limit its ability to invest in the network for coverage and capacity," said analysts at JP Morgan in a note.

