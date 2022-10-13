'Challenging' year for Ikea, 10,000 job cuts in Russia. Read here

'Challenging' year for Ikea, 10,000 job cuts in Russia. Read here2 min read . 05:47 PM IST
Swedish furniture giant Ikea posted a 6.5% rise in full-year sales in what it described as a ‘challenging’ year due to inflation and scaling back in Russia
Ikea, the Swedish furniture giant, reported a 6.5% increase in full-year sales on Thursday in what it called a "challenging" year due to inflation and Russia's economic downturn.
Of its 12,000 employees in Russia, the company has already "had to say goodbye" to about 10,000 of them, according to Jesper Brodin, CEO of the holding company Ingka, which oversees the majority of Ikea's stores.
The company ceased retail operations in Russia in March in response to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
Ikea reported record-high annual sales on Thursday, offsetting supply shortages, dwindling consumer confidence, and the company's exit from Russia with price increases and the easing of the effects of the pandemic.
The world's largest home furnishings franchise, Inter Ikea, reported that sales at all Ikea stores and online increased by 6.5% in the 12 months leading up to August, or 3.5% when expressed in local currencies, to total 44.6 billion euros ($43.3 billion).
"Sales for FY22 were impacted by inflation and supply chain problems, which increased costs and raised prices. Thus, although sales have increased in dollar terms, they have not increased proportionately," Inter Ikea said in a statement.
It added that supply chain shortages made it challenging to keep Ikea shelves stocked.
The industry leader in flat-pack furniture claimed that due to the high rate of inflation, it was forced to end a policy of price stability over the previous few years and raise prices this year.
Inter Ikea CEO Jon Abrahamsson Ring said in an interview that retailers' sales volumes had not increased during the year. He added that Inter Ikea had not passed on all input cost increases to the retailers, but had assumed some itself.
“It hurts my soul that we had to raise prices. Unfortunately, we can’t ignore surging raw materials and transport costs," he added.
Inter Ikea absorbed more than a billion euros ($974,200) of costs over the past two fiscal years rather than passing them on, “but it just wasn’t enough," the CEO said. Revenue increased 6.5% to 44.6 billion euros, the company said Thursday.
Despite setting yet another sales record, Ikea's growth was primarily the result of price increases because the volume of goods sold was flat and there were few available due to supply-chain issues.
As consumers cut back on non-essential spending as the cost of living rises, demand at retailers around the world is being impacted by the current cost of living crisis. Lack of supplies of goods like cups and lamps, which are primarily imported from Asia, has also slowed volume growth.
(With inputs from agencies)
