Chandra decries Invesco’s ‘illegal bid’ to take over Zee

Invesco is Zee’s single largest shareholder, with about 18% equity ownership. It is seeking to reconstitute the company’s board and oust Chandra’s son and Zee managing director Punit Goenka. The company and the shareholder are battling it out in multiple judicial forums over the latter’s demand for an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders. Zee has entered into a non-binding agreement to explore a merger with Sony Pictures Networks India, part of Japanese conglomerate Sony Corp. The holding of Chandra and family, the promoters of Zee, is now down to 3.99%.

