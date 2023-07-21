Chandra moves to raise Dish TV stake

Chandra had borrowed about ₹5,000 crore from Yes Bank in 2016, and his inability to service the loans made the lender invoke the Dish TV shares that were pledged and take control of the real estate assets that were put up as guarantees. In September 2021, Yes Bank first blew the bugle of revolt when it pressed the board of Dish TV to convene a special shareholder meeting and sought a reconstitution of the board of Dish TV, expressing its unhappiness with the way the company was run.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}