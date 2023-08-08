Chandra to settle debt, reclaim Dish2 min read 08 Aug 2023, 12:08 AM IST
Subhash Chandra’s Essel Group reached an understanding to repay the settlement amount in a phased manner by 31 March and is close to signing a definitive agreement
Essel Group founder Subhash Chandra is poised to settle the ₹6,500 crore debt it owes JC Flowers Asset Reconstruction Co. (ARC) for close to ₹1,500 crore to regain ownership of the family’s stake in assets, including Dish TV and Zee Learn, as well as three properties, including a bungalow in central Delhi.