NEW DELHI : French luxury fashion house Chanel on Tuesday announced the appointment of Unilever’s Leena Nair as its global chief executive officer adding to a list of Hindustan Unilever Ltd. executives taking top roles at some of the world’s largest companies.

Nair, Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO), at British fast moving consumer goods company Unilever Plc, will step down from her role in January. She will take on the role at the luxury clothing and bags maker effective January 2022; she will be based in London.

Nair will join a small but growing group of influential female business leaders who have taken top roles at large companies. Indira Nooyi, former chairperson and chief executive at snacking and beverage company PepsiCo, is among the few Indian CEOs to head large MNCs.

The XLRI-Jamshedpur alumni started her 30-year career as a management trainee in Hindustan Unilever in 1992, where she progressed through roles in factories, sales and HR to become the first woman on Hindustan Unilever’s management committee. After three years as head of leadership and organisational development in London, she was appointed CHRO in 2016 with responsibility for the company’s 150,000 people across more than 100 countries globally.

Nair was the first female, first Asian, youngest ever CHRO of Unilever Plc. She’s also a member of the Unilever Leadership Executive (ULE). Nair has been recognized as a trailblazing leader, counted among the hundreds of top leaders that Hindustan Unilever Ltd. has churned out over the years.

"Leena has been a pioneer throughout her career at Unilever, but no more so than in her role as CHRO, where she has been a driving force on our equity, diversity and inclusion agenda, on the transformation of our leadership development, and on our preparedness for the future of work," Alan Jope, Unilever CEO said announcing Nair's exit.

Meanwhile, Reuters reported, citing a statement by Chanel, that Alain Wertheimer, the French billionaire who owns Chanel with his brother Gerard Wertheimer, and who previously held the title of global CEO, would move to the role of global executive chairman.

Chanel sells ready to wear clothes, luxury bags, jewellery and watches to the world’s rich and affluent. It was set up in 1910 by Coco Chanel.

