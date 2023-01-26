Twitter CEO Elon Musk has been leaving his followers confused and amazed by implementing various changes to the microblogging site since he completed $44 billion deal and took over the social media platform. However, this time, the billionaire changed his own name to “Mr. Tweet" on Twitter which has left the internet baffled.

Musk joked that Twitter is not allowing its new owner to revert to his real name on the microblogging site. “Changed my name to Mr. Tweet, now Twitter won’t let me change it back," he tweeted with a laughing emoji.

Changed my name to Mr. Tweet, now Twitter won’t let me change it back 🤣 — Mr. Tweet (@elonmusk) January 25, 2023

Since being posted, the tweet has garnered numerous reactions and more than 429.6k likes. “Perhaps Mr Tweet could make a comedy channel on here? Because Comedians are not funny anymore. This is funnyPerhaps Mr Tweet could make a comedy channel on here? Because Comedians are not funny anymore. This is funny," one user wrote.

Another user said, “but you didn't lose your blue check mark like the rest of us! care to explain? "

“I consider myself a fairly good Tweeter as well. Take this thread on Lobsters for example. That's right, Lobsters. Why? I have no idea..." one more user commented.

“For anyone not in on the joke, the lawyer for the investors suing Elon accidentally called him “Mr. Tweet" while grilling him this week," the fourth user said.

Musk who took over the reins of Twitter last year for $44 billion has since the takeover brought several changes to the company which also included the subscription plans for the verified blue badge.

Earlier on January 22, Musk announced that the company would roll out higher priced subscription plans for users have a zero ads experience on the platform.

The billionaire also said that ads are "too frequent on Twitter and too big," and that steps will be taken to address those issues in coming weeks.