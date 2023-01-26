‘Changed my name to Mr. Tweet…’: Elon Musk2 min read . Updated: 26 Jan 2023, 11:44 AM IST
Elon Musk who took over the reins of Twitter last year for $44 billion has since the takeover brought several changes to the company which also included the subscription plans for the verified blue badge.
Twitter CEO Elon Musk has been leaving his followers confused and amazed by implementing various changes to the microblogging site since he completed $44 billion deal and took over the social media platform. However, this time, the billionaire changed his own name to “Mr. Tweet" on Twitter which has left the internet baffled.
