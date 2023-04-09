YouTube ad co Channel Factory sees huge potential in India

YouTube ad co Channel Factory sees huge potential in India1 min read . Updated: 09 Apr 2023, 11:35 PM IST
New Delhi: US-based YouTube advertising company Channel Factory, which entered India last month in partnership with Indian advertising and marketing firm Y&A Transformation, is betting big on the potential in India. The company, which offers ad tech solutions to YouTube advertisers worldwide to help maximize performance efficiency, says almost 28% of money spent on YouTube goes waste. It claims that while there are over 35 million YouTube channels, the top 20% get 80-90% of eyeballs.