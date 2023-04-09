YouTube ad co Channel Factory sees huge potential in India

“It is not humanly possible for anyone to sit and look at 35 million videos and figure out what’s working and nobody else can replicate that technology. Two, we bring in operational efficiency. As we have built systems and processes and since it is a managed service, we take away the entire operations pain from agencies and clients and provide them with a live ViewIQ dashboard where they can see how their campaigns are performing in real time. They are putting their manpower resources to better use. And finally, financial efficiency. We have some early clients in India, who are pretty happy with the results so far and are continuing with us," said Yesudas.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}