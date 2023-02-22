NEW DELHI : Television broadcasters and cable operators are staring at steep losses following their standoff over price hikes as part of New Tariff Order 3.0. Both sides are at a disadvantage here, and business may be hit if the issue remains unresolved, especially with the Indian Premier League (IPL) beginning next month.

While broadcasters lose access to almost 45 million pay-TV homes, and advertising and subscription revenue in turn, cable platforms could see a switch to either free-to-air (FTA), direct-to-home (DTH) or over-the-top (OTT) streaming platforms as popular channels remain out of reach for their customers.

“It’s a self-goal by all the stakeholders as it is not business sense but ego that is now driving this tiff," said a senior broadcaster. “It’s going to be a disadvantage for the entire industry and everyone is a loser here. If this goes on for a week or more, broadcasters are bracing for massive revenue losses. Also, the cable sector has already seen the user base declining and this would only act as a catalyst for viewers to switch to OTT, if not DTH," added another senior executive at a broadcast network. The person said it is already a challenging time for broadcasters with IPL set to stream for free on Jio, and Ramzan, when chunks of people do not consume entertainment content in general, scheduled to begin.

Last weekend, three top broadcasters—Disney Star, Zee Entertainment Enterprises and Sony Pictures Networks India—switched off signals to major multi-system-operators (MSO). This came after broadcasters raised their bouquet and popular channels’ prices by 10-15%, under NTO 3.0, something that cable operators feel will pinch their low-income consumers, and they have been unwilling to implement the same. The All India Digital Cable Federation (AIDCF), a lobby of MSOs, had already petitioned the Kerala High Court against NTO 3.0 and asked for interim relief from disconnection notices issued by broadcasters.

Three petitioners, Siti Networks, UCN Cable and KCCL have agreed to implement the amended price.

Broadcasters argue that network capacity fee (NCF), introduced by Trai in 2017 to ensure a steady flow of revenue to distribution platform owners (DPOs), is the reason for the price increase, one that AIDCF should reduce.

Unlike DTH companies, MSOs provide signals to consumers’ houses through local cable operators (LCOs) and thus have to share a part of NCF with them.

However, even LCOs don’t support AIDCF. “We are the customer-facing entity and are receiving complaints that we have no answers to. DTH players have accepted the new prices, as have some other independent players. Only a few MSOs are holding us back as we lose customers to competition, for which there is no compensation. AIDCF has given no clarity on what information we are to give customers on what price hikes to expect or when channels will be back," said Rohinton Dadyburjor, a cable TV business veteran.

The Indian Broadcasting and Digital Foundation (IBDF), an apex body of television broadcasters, said, “The attempt of the AIDCF to invoke consumer sentiment on the price increase is belied by their attempt to increase that portion of the consumer bill that goes only to the AIDCF members, i.e. NCF."

It added that AIDCF is not only in defiance of the law but is also holding less than 25 million subscribers hostage, solely for its own reasons and circulating misleading information. It urged viewers to reach out to other operators to subscribe to channels.

Cable subscriptions in India fell from 46 million in June 2021 to 45.5 million in September 2021 according to the Indian Telecom Services Performance Indicators report released by Trai.

A senior media analyst pointed out that it is crucial for DPOs to recognize the number of options available to viewers today. “Customers cannot be taken for a ride. Also, do they expect broadcasters to now go and reduce prices even though DTH players are on board?" the person said, calling it a war of egos.

Karan Taurani, senior VP at Elara Capital Ltd estimates a 25% hit to the advertising and subscription revenues of broadcasters, but said the dent for distributors would be higher, closer to 70%, if the issue persists beyond this week. “The negative impact will be far higher for MSOs who have to go through this blackout for their customer base, as these broadcasters have a substantial viewership share on TV," Taurani pointed out.

Meanwhile, AIDCF which has stood its ground has already cautioned advertisers against running ads on channels owned by Star, Zee and Sony networks, emphasizing that their recent actions (of switching off cable signals) have deprived more than 45 million households across India of watching these channels since Saturday. The 45 million homes account for nearly 35% of the pay-TV market in India, it added.

“The price increase will result in a cost of close to ₹5,000 crore to ₹8,000 crore per annum to consumers which will largely benefit the broadcasters,“ AIDCF has said. It has added that AIDCF had clearly written to Trai to raise pricing issues too, which the regulator overlooked for unknown reasons.