Channel-cable operator tiff enters slog overs as IPL nears

“It’s a self-goal by all the stakeholders as it is not business sense but ego that is now driving this tiff," said a senior broadcaster. “It’s going to be a disadvantage for the entire industry and everyone is a loser here. If this goes on for a week or more, broadcasters are bracing for massive revenue losses. Also, the cable sector has already seen the user base declining and this would only act as a catalyst for viewers to switch to OTT, if not DTH," added another senior executive at a broadcast network. The person said it is already a challenging time for broadcasters with IPL set to stream for free on Jio, and Ramzan, when chunks of people do not consume entertainment content in general, scheduled to begin.

