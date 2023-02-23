Channels, cable firms end row

Last Saturday, major television broadcasters including Disney Star, Zee Entertainment Enterprises and Sony Pictures Networks India had switched off signals to cable operators. The move came on the back of broadcasters increasing their bouquet and popular channels’ prices between 10% and 15%, under new amendments to the tariff order, or NTO 3.0, that cable operators felt would pinch their low-income consumers especially in small towns and were hence, not willing to implement.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}