Home >Companies >News >Chat service Discord doubles valuation to $7 billion
Photo: Bloomberg

Chat service Discord doubles valuation to $7 billion

1 min read . 09:01 AM IST Marc Vartabedian , The Wall Street Journal

  • The service popular among videogamers raises $100 million as it aims to go mainstream

Chat startup Discord Inc. roughly doubled its valuation to $7 billion in a financing that comes amid the service’s efforts to expand its user base beyond videogamers.

The San Francisco-based company said it raised $100 million in a funding round led by venture-capital firm Greenoaks Capital, which was already an investor in the company.

