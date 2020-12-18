Chat service Discord doubles valuation to $7 billion

Chat service Discord doubles valuation to $7 billion1 min read . 09:01 AM IST
- The service popular among videogamers raises $100 million as it aims to go mainstream
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Chat startup Discord Inc. roughly doubled its valuation to $7 billion in a financing that comes amid the service’s efforts to expand its user base beyond videogamers.
The San Francisco-based company said it raised $100 million in a funding round led by venture-capital firm Greenoaks Capital, which was already an investor in the company.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.