ChatGPT facing ‘major outage', says maker OpenAI
OpenAI is says ChatGPT is facing a ‘major’ outage and clarified that it has identified and fixed the issue and is monitoring the situation for further issues.
Popular artificial intelligence-based chatbot ChatGPT suffered a 'major outage' on Thursday, its creator OpenAI has confirmed. While not disclosing the extent of the problem, OpenAI revealed via a notice on its website that ChatGPT was 'intermittently unavailable' between 5:32 pm and 6:10 pm (7:02 am to 7:40 pm Indian time) Pacific Standard Time (PST). However, the Sam Altman-led company has since said that the problem has been resolved.