Business News/ Companies / News/  ChatGPT facing ‘major outage', says maker OpenAI

ChatGPT facing ‘major outage', says maker OpenAI

Livemint

OpenAI is says ChatGPT is facing a ‘major’ outage and clarified that it has identified and fixed the issue and is monitoring the situation for further issues.

The OpenAI logo is displayed on a cell phone with an image on a computer monitor generated by ChatGPT's Dall-E text-to-image model, Friday, Dec. 8, 2023, in Boston. Europe's yearslong efforts to draw up AI guardrails have been bogged down by the recent emergence of generative AI systems like OpenAI's ChatGPT, which have dazzled the world with their ability to produce human-like work but raised fears about the risks they pose. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Popular artificial intelligence-based chatbot ChatGPT suffered a 'major outage' on Thursday, its creator OpenAI has confirmed. While not disclosing the extent of the problem, OpenAI revealed via a notice on its website that ChatGPT was 'intermittently unavailable' between 5:32 pm and 6:10 pm (7:02 am to 7:40 pm Indian time) Pacific Standard Time (PST). However, the Sam Altman-led company has since said that the problem has been resolved.

In an update earlier this week, OpenAI had confirmed that its GPT-4 language model was indeed getting ‘lazier’. The company said, “we've heard all your feedback about GPT4 getting lazier! we haven't updated the model since Nov 11th, and this certainly isn't intentional. model behavior can be unpredictable, and we're looking into fixing it."

