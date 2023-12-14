Popular artificial intelligence-based chatbot ChatGPT suffered a 'major outage' on Thursday, its creator OpenAI has confirmed. While not disclosing the extent of the problem, OpenAI revealed via a notice on its website that ChatGPT was 'intermittently unavailable' between 5:32 pm and 6:10 pm (7:02 am to 7:40 pm Indian time) Pacific Standard Time (PST). However, the Sam Altman-led company has since said that the problem has been resolved. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In an update earlier this week, OpenAI had confirmed that its GPT-4 language model was indeed getting ‘lazier’. The company said, “we've heard all your feedback about GPT4 getting lazier! we haven't updated the model since Nov 11th, and this certainly isn't intentional. model behavior can be unpredictable, and we're looking into fixing it." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

