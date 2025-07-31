ChatGPT maker OpenAI has doubled revenues to $12 billion, generating $1 billion a month, says report

Sam Altman-led artificial intelligence leader OpenAI has close to doubled its revenues in the first seven months of 2025 (H1-2025), reaching an annualised revenue of around $12 billion, according to a report by The Information, citing sources.

OpenAI did not respond to queries on the same, Reuters reported.

OpenAI's monthly pull $1 billion? Report says… The $12 billion number implies that OpenAI is generating $1 billion a month, The Information noted. The company has around 700 million weekly active users for its ChatGPT products used by both consumers and business customers, it added.

The Microsoft-backed company has increased its cash burn projection to roughly $8 billion in 2025, up $1 billion from the cash burn it projected earlier in the year, the Information said.

ChatGPT maker has $30 billion investments lined up The firm has been lining up investors for the second $30 billion portion of its funding round, the report said, adding that shareholders Sequoia Capital and Tiger Global Management are investing hundreds of millions of dollars in the round.

Investors, besides Japan's SoftBank , are close to finalizing $7.5 billion in commitments to that second portion of funding, the report said.

The Japanese conglomerate's total agreed investment in OpenAI stood at $32 billion since first investing in Autumn 2024.