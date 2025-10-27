The AI startup fueling ChatGPT’s expertise is now valued at $10 billion
Summary
Mercor manages contractors around the world who help chatbots learn to think and speak like humans.
Mercor, a startup that has become a critical component in the ecosystem improving top AI models, is finalizing a new funding deal that would value the company at $10 billion, people familiar with the matter said.
