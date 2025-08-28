ChatGPT is set to get updates following a lawsuit that alleges the artificial intelligence chatbot failed to conduct appropriate conversations with a teenager who committed suicide after repeatedly confiding in the AI “coach”.

In two safety related blogposts on August 27 and 28, OpenAI, said it is making updates with the aim of “Helping people when they need it most”, and is testing against “challenging scenarios”, through a joint safety study with Anthropic, the result titled “Findings from a pilot Anthropic–OpenAI alignment evaluation exercise: OpenAI Safety Tests”.

OpenAI said the “recent heartbreaking cases of people using ChatGPT in the midst of acute crises weigh heavily on us, and we believe it’s important to share more now.”

ChatGPT ‘systematically isolated’ suicidal teen from family, alleges lawsuit According to a Bloomberg report, the parents of 16-year-old Adam Raine, a high school student from California, have sued OpenAI and its CEO Sam Altman, alleging that the chatbot systematically isolated the teen from family and helped him plan his death. Adam Raine hung himself in April.

According to the teen's parents, “ChatGPT became Adam’s closest confidant, leading him to open up about his anxiety and mental distress.” When his anxiety became bad, he told the chatbot it was“calming” to know that he “can commit suicide,” they said.

ChatGPT responded by telling him that “many people who struggle with anxiety or intrusive thoughts find solace in imagining an ‘escape hatch’ because it can feel like a way to regain control,” according to the suit.

Addressing the death and the lawsuit, a spokesperson for OpenAI, said, “We extend our deepest sympathies to the Raine family during this difficult time and are reviewing the filing.”

The lawsuit comes amid a barrage of accusations that ChatGPT is pushing users towards dangerous behaviour, besides inciting delusions and hallucinations in users with no such previous medical history.

This week, over 40 state attorneys general have issued a warning to a dozen top AI companies that they are legally obligated to protect children from sexually inappropriate interactions with chatbots.

ChatGPT to get updates: What will be different? In its post on August 26, OpenAI said that it will update ChatGPT “to better recognise and respond to different ways that people may express mental distress and connect people with care, guided by expert input”.

Among the updates will include explaining the dangers of sleep deprivation and suggesting that users rest if they mention they feel invincible after being up for two nights.The company also said it would strengthen safeguards around conversations about suicide, which it said could break down after prolonged conversations.

In addition, OpenAI plans to roll out controls that let parents determine how their children use ChatGPT and enable them to see details about such use.

Strengthening safeguards in long conversations: The company said that while the first response to suicidal expressions would be to direct users to the suicide hotline, “over a long period of time, it might eventually offer an answer that goes against our safeguards”. OpenAI added that it is “strengthening mitigations so they remain reliable in long conversations” and “researching ways to ensure robust behavior across multiple conversations”.

Refining how content is blocked: It added that in some cases, content that should have been blocked wasn’t. “These gaps usually happen because the classifier underestimates the severity of what it’s seeing. We’re tuning those thresholds so protections trigger when they should,” it added.

Expand interventions to more people in crisis: OpenAI said it is working on an update to GPT‑5 that will cause the chatbot to de-escalate a person's dangerous or “invincible” expressions by grounding them in reality. For example, someone might tell the model they can drive 24/7 because they are invincible after not sleeping for two nights. “Today, ChatGPT may not recognise this as dangerous … could subtly reinforce it,” the company said, adding that is working to get the model to respond that sleep deprivation is dangerous and recommend rest before any action.

Make it even easier to reach emergency services and get help from experts: At present the model encourages people who express intent to harm themselves to seek help and refer them to real-world resources. “We are exploring how to intervene earlier and connect people to certified therapists before they are in an acute crisis. That means going beyond crisis hotlines and considering how we might build a network of licensed professionals people could reach directly through ChatGPT. This will take time and careful work to get right,” the company said.

Enable connections to trusted contacts: OpenAI said it is “exploring ways to make it easier for people to reach out to those closest to them”, including through — one-click messages or calls to saved emergency contacts, friends, or family members with suggested language to make starting the conversation less daunting. “We’re also considering features that would allow people to opt-in for ChatGPT to reach out to a designated contact on their behalf in severe cases,” it added.

Strengthen protections for teens: It is adding additional protections when the user is under 18 years of age. “We will also soon introduce parental controls that give parents options to gain more insight into, and shape, how their teens use ChatGPT. We’re also exploring making it possible for teens (with parental oversight) to designate a trusted emergency contact. That way, in moments of acute distress, ChatGPT can do more than point to resources: it can help connect teens directly to someone who can step in,” it added.