ChatGPT-owner OpenAI skyrockets in valuation amid AI gold rush, to be valued at $90 billion after sale of existing share
OpenAI is reportedly in talks to sell shares, potentially reaching a valuation of $80 to $90 billion, amid the AI investment boom.
San Francisco-based tech firm OpenAI is reportedly in talks to sell existing shares in a deal that could catapult its valuation to a staggering $80 to $90 billion, according to unnamed sources cited by both Reuters and the Wall Street Journal. This massive valuation increase comes amidst an AI investment boom, positioning OpenAI as one of the world's most valuable privately-held companies.