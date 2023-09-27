comScore
Active Stocks
Tue Sep 26 2023 15:58:49
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 128.85 1.18%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 619.75 0.19%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,537.65 0.39%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 594.3 0.03%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 442.4 -0.05%
Business News/ Companies / News/  ChatGPT-owner OpenAI skyrockets in valuation amid AI gold rush, to be valued at $90 billion after sale of existing share
Back

ChatGPT-owner OpenAI skyrockets in valuation amid AI gold rush, to be valued at $90 billion after sale of existing share

 1 min read 27 Sep 2023, 07:20 AM IST Sounak Mukhopadhyay

OpenAI is reportedly in talks to sell shares, potentially reaching a valuation of $80 to $90 billion, amid the AI investment boom.

FILE PHOTO: ChatGPT logo is seen in this illustration taken, February 3, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo (REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo)Premium
FILE PHOTO: ChatGPT logo is seen in this illustration taken, February 3, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo (REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo)

San Francisco-based tech firm OpenAI is reportedly in talks to sell existing shares in a deal that could catapult its valuation to a staggering $80 to $90 billion, according to unnamed sources cited by both Reuters and the Wall Street Journal. This massive valuation increase comes amidst an AI investment boom, positioning OpenAI as one of the world's most valuable privately-held companies.

The surge in valuation would be nearly triple compared to what the firm was worth after a share sale earlier in 2023, according to the Wall Street Journal. The proposed sale would not raise new capital but would enable existing shareholders and insiders to offload their stakes.

Also Read: ChatGPT can now talk to you. Here's how to use the newly released features by OpenAI

Interestingly, this news comes as generative AI technologies like ChatGPT, developed by OpenAI, are increasingly capturing public attention. ChatGPT has been heralded as a groundbreaking achievement in the AI sphere, given its capacity for generating human-like text based on user prompts.

The platform's popularity has contributed significantly to a climate of enthusiasm around AI ventures, drawing hefty investments into the sector. Startups such as Inflection and Anthropic have also secured considerable funding in recent months.

Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels :rocket: Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights! Click here!

Adding fuel to the AI hype, OpenAI announced this week the addition of voice and image capabilities to ChatGPT. Initially rolling out to ChatGPT Plus and Enterprise users, these features are expected to be integrated into mobile platforms like Apple's iOS and Google's Android in the coming weeks. 

For example, users could photograph the contents of a fridge for meal ideas, or snap a photo of their child’s maths homework for problem-solving assistance.

Also Read: SoftBank seeking to invest or partner with OpenAI

Microsoft has already invested billions into OpenAI, further intensifying the AI rivalry among global tech giants. Companies like Google, Meta, and Microsoft, as per AFP, are keen to exploit generative AI's potential, all while navigating the potential risks, such as the technology's misuse for disseminating misinformation or perpetrating cybercrime.

(With agency inputs)

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 27 Sep 2023, 07:20 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App