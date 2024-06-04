Cheap Vietnamese steel imports start their ascent in Indian domestic market
According to data by BigMint, a hot-rolled coil consignment of 35,000-40,000 tonnes was booked last week from Vietnam to India at $590-595 per tonne cost and freight basis. This cost, according to industry executives, is said to be lower by about ₹2,000-3,000 per tonne than the domestic rates.
New Delhi: Steel imports will continue tormenting domestic manufacturers of the alloy, as Formosa Ha Tinh, the Vietnamese steel producer recently approved by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), starts to ship the commodity to the south Asian nation.