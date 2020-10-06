Cheaper Teslas could bump China’s EV champions off the road

China’s electric vehicle market is picking speed up again, but so is competition. Tesla looks well-placed, but some of its local competitors—whose stocks have been bid up sharply this year—could be in for a bruising price war.

EV sales in China have veered off course since the government slashed subsidies last year and took a further hit early this year due to the pandemic. Europe has overtaken China as the largest EV market so far in 2020 as a result. Nonetheless, due to a lower base and a gradually recovering Chinese economy, EV sales have bounced back since July.

View Full Image Source: FactSet

Similar to other consumer goods, EV makers focusing on the premium segment have done much better. That includes Tesla, which has started delivering cars made in its Shanghai factory since January. Tesla has managed to reduce its costs by producing locally. And its switch to cobalt-free lithium iron phosphate batteries for some of its cars has given it more room to lower prices. The company cut prices for the cheapest version of its Model 3 by 8% last Thursday to $37,000 after subsidies. Some longer-range models, which aren’t eligible for subsidies, took a deeper 15% cut.

The price cuts will likely hurt other Chinese EV brands which are similarly targeting the mid- to high-end range. Many of them have been doing well lately. Nio and Li Auto, for example, have reported record deliveries in recent months.

Riding on the Tesla frenzy, these companies have also managed to tap the market to replenish their war chests. Li Auto and Xpeng have listed their shares in the U.S. in the past few months. And shares of Nio, which was in a cash crunch at the beginning of 2020 before receiving a financial lifeline from state investors, have quintupled this year. Nio raised $1.7 billion from a share placement in August.

Apart from Tesla, other traditional car makers like BMW and Volkswagen are also launching EV models competing in similar price brackets. But shares of these Chinese EV companies, which are still unprofitable, have already priced in a very rosy future. Investors may want to take a pit stop before the wheels come off the rally.

Write to Jacky Wong at JACKY.WONG@wsj.com

