Cheaper Teslas could bump China’s EV champions off the road

Similar to other consumer goods, EV makers focusing on the premium segment have done much better. That includes Tesla, which has started delivering cars made in its Shanghai factory since January. Tesla has managed to reduce its costs by producing locally. And its switch to cobalt-free lithium iron phosphate batteries for some of its cars has given it more room to lower prices. The company cut prices for the cheapest version of its Model 3 by 8% last Thursday to $37,000 after subsidies. Some longer-range models, which aren’t eligible for subsidies, took a deeper 15% cut.