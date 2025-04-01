Checking in: Global hotel chains make big India bet, sign wave of deals
SummaryIndia's hospitality sector is attracting global hotel brands like Mandarin Oriental, Dusit and Kerzner as they plan significant expansions.
Global hotel brands are making a beeline for India, signing a flurry of deals with local property owners to expand in one of the world's fastest growing hospitality markets. The rise in business travel and opening of new holiday destinations are fuelling this surge, industry executives and analysts said.