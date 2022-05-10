Cheer for wedding business as off-season demand soars

Sectors dependent on weddings, including planners, vendors and hotel companies, have witnessed an unprecedented revival in demand between May and June. “Weddings are not as elaborate as they were pre-pandemic as the guest lists are still restricted for a luxe wedding, but they are open to spending lavishly on experience, specialized cuisines, offbeat weddings and destinations," Mukta Kapoor, director of Yuna Weddings and Events, which organizes luxury weddings, said. Yuna has seen a 15% increase in business this year over FY19-20, she added.