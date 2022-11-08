Cheil India hires Kaushik Datta as executive creative director

He has worked across a wide swathe of industries and his repertoire of clients includes marquee brands like Hutch, Seagram, LG, Bacardi, Apple, Airtel, Kohler, Thums Up, Maaza, Limca, Minute Maid, Tinder, Fortis, Mc Donald’s, Popeyes, GM, SBI Card, GSK, Hindustan Times, Cargill and others.
Cheil India has announced the appointment of Kaushik Datta as its executive creative director. Datta’s last stint was at Leo Burnett and was heading the company’s Delhi office while also managing pan-India duties of art and design. In his current role, he will report to the company’s chief commercial officer, Vikash Chemjong.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Cheil India has announced the appointment of Kaushik Datta as its executive creative director. Datta’s last stint was at Leo Burnett and was heading the company’s Delhi office while also managing pan-India duties of art and design. In his current role, he will report to the company’s chief commercial officer, Vikash Chemjong.
Kaushik Datta said, “I believe creativity becomes more powerful and effective when technology comes along with it and this is a great place to do that. It’s a great opportunity for me. I am very excited and looking forward to doing some great work."
Kaushik Datta said, “I believe creativity becomes more powerful and effective when technology comes along with it and this is a great place to do that. It’s a great opportunity for me. I am very excited and looking forward to doing some great work."
Datta has a career spanning about 23 years. He has worked across a wide swathe of industries and his repertoire of clients includes marquee brands like Hutch, Seagram, LG, Bacardi, Apple, Airtel, Kohler, Thums Up, Maaza, Limca, Minute Maid, Tinder, Fortis, Mc Donald’s, Popeyes, GM, SBI Card, GSK, Hindustan Times, Cargill and others.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Chemjong said, “It’s exciting times for us. Not only in terms of the type of work we are trying to do but also in terms of the type of talent we are attracting. And now with Datta coming in with his talent and experience and rigour and enthusiasm, it’s another shot in the arm for us."
In this role, his scope of responsibilities will include upping the art and design quotient for its brands. He will also be involved in the agency’s focus on thinking of ways to bring tech into our communication and add more zing to our creative product. The appointment is part of the company’s endeavour to bolster its creative capabilities as it seeks to add more talent to its team, it said in a statement.
Sanjeev Jasani, COO of the company, said, “We are pleased to welcome Kaushik Datta to the Cheil family. He is a well-known name in the industry and brings with him a wealth of experience that will help Cheil deliver the best transformational work to our clients."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
According to one report, advertising spends in India is projected to grow at 15.2% in 2023 and 15.7% in 2024, the highest for any market in the world. In 2022, Indian advertising will grow at 16%, said the report by Dentsu titled ‘Global Ad Spend Forecasts.’
Ad spending growth rate for China in 2023 is forecast at 4.0% and 5.4% the following year. Around the world, ad spends will likely grow at about 8.7% in 2022, it said.
The Indian advertising market will hit $11.1 billion in 2022, led primarily by digital advertising which will grow 31.6% and television ads which are expected to increase at 14.5%.
Varuni Khosla is a journalist with close to 14 years of experience in writing business news stories for mainstream newspaper companies like Mint and The Economic Times. She reports and writes on luxury and lifestyle brands, hospitality and tourism news, the business of sports, the business of advertising and marketing and alcohol brands.