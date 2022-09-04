Chelsea lost its Oligarch—and spent even more money
- With a freshly-installed American billionaire in charge, the club’s $310 million spree led a record-breaking summer transfer window for the English Premier League.
The exit of Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich as Chelsea owner last spring was supposed to mean that one of Europe’s freest spending clubs was finally turning off the faucet.
The exit of Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich as Chelsea owner last spring was supposed to mean that one of Europe’s freest spending clubs was finally turning off the faucet.
But this is the English Premier League: club ownership may change. Expensive habits don’t.
But this is the English Premier League: club ownership may change. Expensive habits don’t.
Under its new American ownerTodd Boehly, who also appointed himself interim sporting director, Chelsea closed out the transfer window on Thursday night with the highest bill of a record-breaking summer in English soccer. Its $310 million outlay on new players, including forward Raheem Sterling from Manchester City and defender Wesley Fofana from Leicester City, led a $2.2 billion spree across a league that has decided the effects of a global pandemic are fully behind it.
“This is how the market was for us—maybe we weren’t in the perfect position to find the right price," Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel said on Friday. “We were late in the transfer market. Of course, everybody took their responsibility. The new owners stepped in and didn’t sleep at all."
Boehly, who bought the club alongside Clearlake Capital Group, had been intent on making a statement in his first transfer window with Chelsea. Sterling, a proven Premier League star who has scored 109 goals in 320 appearances for Liverpool and Man City, became the first marquee signing. But early-season results injected some unexpected urgency. After five games, the club sits in 10th place with just seven points. The latest setback was a 2-1 defeat at Southampton on Tuesday.
“As a team we are not strong enough at the moment," Tuchel said. “It’s too easy to push us off track. Defending these goals has nothing to do with attack. You cannot prove it with data or body position or tactical positions. Just toughen up."
Tuchel refused to single out Chelsea’s forward line as the problem, but it was clear that something was going wrong up top. The club’s six goals in five games simply can’t keep pace with the teams it’s supposed to compete with for the title. Manchester City has already scored 19 times. Liverpool, despite a couple of early hiccups, has still banged in 15 goals.
So on Thursday, as the remains of the transfer window ticked away, Chelsea made a late, somewhat baffling move for a 33-year-old striker, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. This time last year, Aubameyang was still the captain of Arsenal. But a string of disciplinary breaches saw him stripped of the armband and fall out with manager Mikel Arteta, who relegated him to the bench. Barcelona then agreed to take on his enormous salary last January, before agreeing to sell him to Chelsea for a reported $13 million this week.
“I have some unfinished business with the Premier League," Aubameyang said.
But Chelsea wasn’t alone in shopping as if it had a stack of expiring coupons. Manchester United kick-started its latest reboot with $234 million worth of new players. Even newly promoted Nottingham Forest pumped $146 million into the market—only the third time in Deloitte’s records that a team has risen from the second tier and invested over £100 million ($115 million) in its squad immediately.
All told, the 20 Premier League clubs shelled out a combined $2.2 billion, almost three times the amount spent by the next biggest shopper in Europe, Italy’s Serie A, according to Deloitte. The English Premier League also accounted for 49% of spending across Europe’s Big Five leagues of England, Spain, Italy, Germany and France.
Of course, some of those dizzying figures have been offset by players moving out of clubs—it’s no surprise that European soccer’s biggest spenders are also its biggest sellers. Even so, the overall net spend still exceeded £1 billion ($1.16 billion) for the first time, Deloitte said.
And in Chelsea’s case at least, the latest expensive summer didn’t exactly come as a shock to the system. The Abramovich era had given the club nearly two decades’ worth of practice.
“It was quite turbulent," Tuchel said, “but there was no choice not to do it."
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text