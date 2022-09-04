Chelsea lost its Oligarch—and spent even more money

So on Thursday, as the remains of the transfer window ticked away, Chelsea made a late, somewhat baffling move for a 33-year-old striker, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. This time last year, Aubameyang was still the captain of Arsenal. But a string of disciplinary breaches saw him stripped of the armband and fall out with manager Mikel Arteta, who relegated him to the bench. Barcelona then agreed to take on his enormous salary last January, before agreeing to sell him to Chelsea for a reported $13 million this week.