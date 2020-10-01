Chemcon Speciality Chemicals lists at 115% premium over issue price

According to Angel Broking, none of the listed chemical companies has the same business as Chemcon. Its specialty chemical peers, such as Neogen Chemicals, Paushak, Atul and Aarti Industries, are currently trading at PE multiples of 57.0 times, 37.6 times, 29.6 times and 35.6 times respectively on FY20 earnings per share (EPS). “The company's return ratios and margins are better than most peers. We believe the company is clearly undervalued compared with its peers; a lot of value is left on the table," the brokerage firm said.