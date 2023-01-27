Chemical firms face demand woes though cost stress eases3 min read . Updated: 27 Jan 2023, 11:30 PM IST
- Demand for agrochemicals remained steady but channel inventories in some regions worry
Despite strong long-term growth drivers, the Indian chemical industry is facing pressure from rising raw material prices, logistics issues and supply-side constraints, as well as demand concerns because of the economic slowdown in Western markets.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×