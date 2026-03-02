Chemicals maker Dorf Ketal likely defers IPO plans amid Italmatch bid

IPO plans

The chemicals maker previously filed draft papers with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) in January 2025 for a ₹5,000 crore IPO. The offering included a fresh issue of shares worth ₹1,500 crore and an offer for sale of ₹3,500 crore by the promoter Menon Family Holdings Trust. The company planned to utilise ₹1,162 crore from the proceeds from the fresh issue to retire existing debt. Banks including JM Financial Ltd, Citigroup Global Markets India Pvt, HSBC Securities and Capital Markets India Pvt , JPMorgan India Pvt, Morgan Stanley India Co and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors Ltd were hired to manage the share sale.