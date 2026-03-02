Gujarat-based chemicals maker Dorf Ketal Chemicals India Ltd has likely deferred its initial public offering (IPO) as it seeks to raise up to ₹2,000 crore in a pre-IPO funding round, according to two people familiar with the matter.
Chemicals maker Dorf Ketal likely defers IPO plans amid Italmatch bid
SummaryGujarat's Dorf Ketal is deferring its IPO to secure ₹2,000 crore in pre-IPO funding to part-finance acquisition of Italmatch Chemicals. This acquisition, valued at $1.6-1.8 billion, will enhance its product range and European footprint.
