Home >Companies >News >Chemspec Chemicals, Northern ARC Capital get Sebi approval for IPO

Chemspec Chemicals, Northern ARC Capital get Sebi approval for IPO

Premium
The 700 crore IPO of Chemspec Chemicals consists of a pure offer for sale by its existing shareholders and promoters. Northern ARC Capital IPO consists of a fresh issue of 300 crore and an OFS of shares up to 36.52 million by its existing shareholders and promoters.
2 min read . 05:12 PM IST Ravindra N. Sonavane

  • Both firms had filed draft papers with Sebi in July

MUMBAI : Chemspec Chemicals Ltd and Northern ARC Capital Ltd have received approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to raise funds via an initial public offering (IPO).

Both firms had filed draft papers with Sebi in July. The 700 crore IPO of Chemspec Chemicals consists of a pure offer for sale (OFS) by its existing shareholders and promoters. The OFS consists of a sale of 233.40 crore by Bhaichand Amoluk Consultancy Services LLP while Mitul Vora and Rushabh Vora will each offer shares worth 233.30 crore.

Chemspec Chemicals is a leading manufacturer globally of critical additives for FMCG ingredients used in skin and haircare products and intermediates for pharmaceutical APIs used in anti-hypertension drugs. The company has its manufacturing facility at Taloja. As of March 2021, its facility had a production capacity of 6,000 TPA.

Northern ARC Capital IPO consists of a fresh issue of 300 crore and an OFS of shares up to 36.52 million by its existing shareholders and promoters.

An OFS comprises up to 8.99 million shares by Leapfrog Financial Inclusion India, up to 4.08 million shares by Eight Roads Investments Mauritius II, up to 3.86 million shares by Dvara Trust, up to 5.04 million shares by IIFL Special Opportunities Fund, up to 1.23 million shares by IIFL Special Opportunities Fund Series 2, up to 0.54 million shares by IIFL Special Opportunities Fund Series 3, up to 1.86 million shares by IIFL Special Opportunities Fund Series 4 and up to 1.52 million shares by IIFL Special Opportunities Fund Series 5.

The proceeds from the issue will be used towards augmenting its base capital. As of March 2021, its CRAR was 28.89% of which tier-I Capital was 27.62%.

Northern ARC Capital is a leading player among India’s diversified NBFCs, with a business model diversified across offerings, sectors, products, geographies and borrower segments. It provides access to credit to underserved households and businesses directly and indirectly through its Originator Partners.

As of March 2021, the lender had assets under management (AUM), including its investment in AIFs, of 5,221 crore while it had credit exposure, directly or indirectly, spread across 657 districts in 28 states and seven Union territories.

