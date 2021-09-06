Chemspec Chemicals, Northern ARC Capital get Sebi approval for IPO

An OFS comprises up to 8.99 million shares by Leapfrog Financial Inclusion India, up to 4.08 million shares by Eight Roads Investments Mauritius II, up to 3.86 million shares by Dvara Trust, up to 5.04 million shares by IIFL Special Opportunities Fund, up to 1.23 million shares by IIFL Special Opportunities Fund Series 2, up to 0.54 million shares by IIFL Special Opportunities Fund Series 3, up to 1.86 million shares by IIFL Special Opportunities Fund Series 4 and up to 1.52 million shares by IIFL Special Opportunities Fund Series 5.