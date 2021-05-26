Covid fears paralyse global carmakers in Chennai

Daimler India Commercial Vehicles Pvt., which has kept its factory running, will start inoculating employees above age 18 at its vaccination center in the manufacturing plant near Chennai from May 26, a company spokeswoman said in an email. The center has the capacity to vaccinate as many as 250 people a day and Daimler plans to give shots free of cost to truck drivers of all brands, the company said in a statement earlier this month. Daimler has vaccinated 95% of its employees above the age of 45 and is ensuring social distancing norms at its plant and office, offering shuttle bus services and arranging quarantine-care centers.